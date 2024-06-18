FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The controversy surrounding a transgender athlete at Monarch High School is set to take center stage once again as the parents of the student prepare to address the Broward School Board on Tuesday.

The issue began in November 2023 when Jessica Norton, the mother of the transgender athlete, along with several school administrators, were placed under investigation and subsequently reassigned. This investigation was initiated due to the enforcement of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, a 2021 Florida law that prohibits transgender girls from participating in girls’ sports teams.

Norton, an information management specialist at Monarch High, has been at the forefront of this controversy. The school board was initially set to discuss terminating her from her position; however, this action has been delayed to a future meeting.

Tuesday’s session will mark the first time Norton speaks publicly about her daughter’s situation.

The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act has been a contentious issue, with many arguing it discriminates against transgender students. The law led to a significant fine and probation for Monarch High School after it was discovered that a transgender student had been playing on the girls’ volleyball team.

In addition to Norton’s case, the Broward School Board will consider a proposal to close a minimum of five schools for the 2025-2026 school year to save money. The board will also vote on a measure to pay charter schools over $100 million over the next three years to avoid potential legal actions and state penalties.

The meeting is set to begin at 8:45 a.m.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.