HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after, police said, a baby was found dead inside a dumpster in Hollywood.

According to Hollywood Police, the baby’s body was found by construction workers who were doing renovation work at an apartment building along the 1700 block of Rodman Street, Monday morning.

Details are scarce as police continue to investigate the incident.

