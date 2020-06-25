Construction worker transported after elevator severs arm in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Danger on the job has left a construction worker in serious condition, after he lost his arm while being trapped in an elevator shaft in Fort Lauderdale.

Rescue crews rushed to the scene at a construction site at 444 NE 7th St., at around 2:15 p.m., Thursday.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the man was working on one of the condo buildings when his elevator fell and got stopped by stabilizing poles.

He ended up dangling between four and five stories up. and his coworkers rushed to help him.

In the process of helping him out, the elevator they used to go up and down the building came down and severed his arm.

“Our crews were able to make quick access to him and able to get a tourniquet on him to stop the severe bleeding,” Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battlion Chief Stephen Gollan said. “He was transported as a trauma alert to Broward Health here in Fort Lauderdale.”

The construction worker was alert and conscious while he was being taken to the hospital.

