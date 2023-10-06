OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction site turned into a scene of urgency when Oakland Park Fire Rescue units rushed to a near-electrocution incident.

The incident unfolded just before 2 p.m. Thursday at 3798 NE 11th Ave. in Oakland Park, sending shock waves through the area.

According to fire officials, an adult male, approximately 30 years old, had a terrifying encounter with electrified steel rod. He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in stable condition.

The man is expected to be OK.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.