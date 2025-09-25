FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction worker was seriously injured after a wall collapsed on top of him at a job site, authorities said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the incident happened at 1635 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., just after 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Officials said the victim was working at a home when the wall fell on him.

Technical Rescue Team units were dispatched to the scene to free the worker.

The man was transported to Broward Health Medical Center with serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to fire officials.

