FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A terrifying fall on the job in Fort Lauderdale sent a construction worker to the hospital.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the man was working on Galt Ocean Drive when he fell five stories onto a scaffolding, Wednesday morning.

Paramedics transported the victim to Broward Health Medical Center. His condition remains unclear.

