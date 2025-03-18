FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction worker is hospitalized after getting electrocuted and suffering a bad fall at a construction site in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue was dispatched to 527 Orton Avenue, where they used a crane to lower the worker down from the building so he can be properly assessed by paramedics on the ground for preliminary treatment.

According to officials, the man had multiple injuries, including burns to his skin and those associated with a fall.

The victim was taken to a hospital for further treatment. His exact condition is unknown.

