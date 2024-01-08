HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after, police said, a baby was found dead inside a dumpster in Hollywood.

According to Hollywood Police, the baby’s body was found on Monday by a construction worker, just after 8 a.m., who was doing renovation work at an apartment building along the 1700 block of Rodman Street.

The owner of the roofing company told 7News what his employee saw.

“When they got in the dumpster, there was a really bad odor in the dumpster and they opened the box, and inside the box, they found the baby or the body,” John Mitala said.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they attempted to save the baby but it was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There was a 911 call indicating that one of the construction workers here that’s working at the 1700 block of Rodman Street, he indicated that he found a deceased infant inside the dumpster,” said Hollywood Police Officer Christian Lata. “When officers arrived on scene, they did confirm that to be true. Fire rescue also arrived on scene and pronounced the child. At this moment, our detective bureau is heading up the investigation.”

Police photographs were at the scene taking pictures of the inside of the dumpster, and crime scene detectives were swabbing the dumpster for potential fingerprints.

If anyone has any information on how the baby made its way inside the dumpster or surveillance footage of the area, they are urged to contact police as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.