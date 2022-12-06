FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction worker who was inside a bucket truck when a crane struck it has died from his injuries.

The incident happened Monday morning on Interstate 95, which caused the highway to shut down for several hours.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, a crane was lifting some heavy equipment when it somehow shifted and struck the bucket truck. Two men were in a basket that toppled over and landed in the southbound lanes of the highway.

Both men were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

Ultimately, one of the men, who has not been identified, succumbed to his injuries.

The other man remains at the hospital in stable condition.

Officials are still investigating this incident.

