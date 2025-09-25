DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews landed on a Davie roadway to take a construction worker to the hospital after he was injured on the job.

7News cameras captured a Davie Fire Rescue chopper moments after it landed on Flamingo Road, just north of Griffin Road, at around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday.

A construction crew was working in a field when the unspecified accident took place.

Following the accident, crews were able to stabilize the worker and transport him to a nearby fire station off Flamingo Road. He is being airlifted to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Traffic near Flamingo and Griffin roads is being diverted following the closure of the intersection. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

