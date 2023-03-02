POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Topgolf announced Thursday that construction efforts are underway on a three-level venue in Pompano Beach.

The new location will be off Interstate 95 at the intersection of Powerline Boulevard and Race Track Road and is expected to open in late 2023.

Players can expect the brand’s technology-driven modern golf experience in an energetic and fun environment.

The new location will also offer a full-service restaurant, drinks, rooftop terrace, outdoor patio, music, private event space and year-round family-friendly programs.

This will be the third Topgolf location in South Florida with the others being located in Doral and Miami Gardens.

“We’re thrilled to be joining the prominent entertainment landscape in Pompano Beach,” said Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway. “Our Florida footprint continues to grow, and we’re excited to bring modern golf to our latest Florida locale.”

“The City of Pompano Beach is honored to have such a premier sports entertainment venue for our residents and visitors to enjoy,” said Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin in a statement with Topgolf. “I am proud that such a prestigious organization has recognized Pompano Beach as a family-friendly destination, and we are looking forward to having Topgolf be a part of our community.”

This new project will also bring work opportunities to Pompano Beach creating nearly 450 full- and part-time jobs.

