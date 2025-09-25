FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A construction accident caused a barge with a crane to be submerged in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident took place along the Intracoastal Waterway, near 38th Court, Thursday morning.

Crews attempted to lift the barge up and out of the Intracoastal.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the area is safe.

No injuries or damage to surrounding buildings were reported.

The cause of the accident remains unknown.

