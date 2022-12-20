FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A spending plan set to be approved by Congress sets aside money for a new federal courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz helped secure the $55 million, which will help cover the rising cost of the new 10-story facility south of the Tarpon River, near Southeast 11th Street and Third Avenue.

The building will house a dozen courtrooms and several other federal offices.

The General Services Administration said construction will begin next year with a targeted completion date of sometime in 2026.

The new courthouse will replace the existing one on Broward Boulevard, which has had a host of problems with leaks and other space-related issues.

