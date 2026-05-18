FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartwarming celebration of confidence and inclusion was held in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday.

The 12th annual Miss Arc Broward Pageant took place at the Parker.

A dozen girls and teens with disabilities participated, surrounded by family and friends in an emotional and inspiring event.

Organizers said the pageant serves as a reminder that everyone deserves a chance to shine.

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