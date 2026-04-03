CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Heartfelt condolences and tributes poured in from the South Florida community during a vigil to honor the life of Coral Springs Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen after she was allegedly killed by her husband in a domestic violence incident.

For those who knew Metayer Bowen, they said her light shone brightly and brought joy to their own lives.

On Friday, they created a tribute video celebrating her life.

The tribute video features moments from Metayer Bowen’s service to the City of Coral Springs, including her swearing-in ceremony as the city’s vice mayor and becoming the city’s first Black and Haitian-American female commissioner.

“She wasn’t just a leader — she was the light in every room that she entered,” said Coral Springs City Manager Catherine Givens.

The South Florida community also came together to shoulder the pain from losing a leader, Friday night.

Hundreds of residents from across South Florida gathered for a vigil outside of City Hall wearing orange and green, the colors of Metayer Bowen’s alma mater, Florida A&M University, and carrying lit candles.

“It is not by accident that Nancy, the amount of love and – that you’ve seen about her, all of it is true,” said a vigil attendee.

“I would want Nancy to be remembered as a beautiful soul, one who cared desperately about people and this country, and was working tireless to make it the country that it could be,” said a vigil attendee.

Among those in attendance was Democratic U.S. House Representative Jared Moskowitz, sharing how Metayer Bowen had aspirations to run for Congress.

“And had Nancy taken that step, Nancy would have won that race. And so while Debbie [Wasserman Schultz] and I can’t get her there, we flew this flag over the capital in her honor,” said Moskowitz.

The unity shown by the community helped to embrace Metayer Bowen’s grieving family, who was in attendance for the vigil.

“All of our condolences to the family. Thank you for sharing one of the most special people we will ever know with us and this community,” said a vigil attendee.

Friday evening’s somber gathering reinforced the community’s belief in Metayer Bowen’s dream for her city.

“She would want us to do what she was doing,” said a vigil attendee.

Earlier in the week, her colleagues in City Hall shared their own emotional messages after learning of her tragic death.

“My heart is extremely heavy. My soul is heavy. My heart is broken,” said Coral Springs Commissioner Joshua Simmons.

“We’re going to miss you dearly, Nancy, and we will continue to honor you and your memory,” said Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brooks.

Coral Springs detectives found her body inside her home on Wednesday after she had missed several scheduled meetings in the morning. They say her husband, Stephen Bowen, is responsible for her death.

Metayer Bowen’s unexpected loss has deeply affected everyone who cared for her.

Prior to Thursday night’s Florida Panthers game against the Boston Bruins, the organization held a moment of silence in honor of Metayer Bowen at Amerant Bank Arena.

Her loved ones want her to be remembered for her heart, her compassion for others, and her work for her community.

“She stood up for what she believed, and she fought hard for our city,” said Brooks. “Nancy’s impact goes far beyond her title. Whether she was advocating for sustainability, families, or simply taking the time to listen to someone, she showed us what a true public servant looks like.”

There’s no word on funeral arrangements or whether there will be any other services held in Metayer Bowen’s honor as of Friday night.

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