WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A large concrete canopy that stood over a swimming pool collapsed in Wilton Manors.

Fort Lauderdale and Oakland Park Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the collapse along the 500 block of East Oakland Park Boulevard, Friday afternoon.

Photos shared by FLFR shows the canopy fully submerged inside the pool.

Video, shared with 7News from across the street at 4Wheels, captures the sudden collapse of the entire roof.

Residents who live and work nearby the collapse site tell 7News they believed it was thunder until they looked outside.

“I was laying down, and I just heard a big rumble, and I thought it was a massive thunder. Then I felt a little rumble,” said a resident.

“I saw the building down, like, crumble in front of me. The whole roof fell into the swimming pool,” said an area resident who identified himself as Mike.

Mike said he was filming a TikTok video when he watched the roof collapse. The video shows his real time reaction.

“Holy [expletive]! The building behind us just fell down, holy crap,” he said on the video.

“I finished the video really quick. I ran inside and called emergency services, which they were here before I was off the phone with 911, with the lady. They were here helping, because they’re amazing here in Wilton Manors,” said Mike.

The building, which was a construction site, has now been deemed unsafe.

“They’ve been working on it for years to make it a pool club, and now I guess its not going to be much of anything,” said a resident.

Thankfully, no swimmers were inside the pool at the time of the collapse, and no injuries were reported.

“I didn’t want anyone to get hurt. I was worried for people’s safety,” said Mike.

“That’s the best part about the whole thing,” a resident.

FLFR officials said building inspectors are working to determine what caused the collapse.

