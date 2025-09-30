HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Just days after a coyote sighting raised concerns among Hollywood residents, more residents are coming forward with their video of the canine lurking in their neighborhood.

Speaking to 7News on Tuesday, Stephanie Carafa and her family said they believe they saw the coyote across the street from their home on Garfield.

“We saw it on Monday morning. It looked like a dog but it was really a coyote. It was maybe 50, 60 pounds, about the size of the German Shephard just going down the street around the corner.

But it isn’t the first time. Coyotes have been spotted all over the neighborhood recently.

Another video, shared with 7News, captures a coyote darting around a Hollywood Hills residential area.

It appears almost exactly like the one area resident Daniel saw days ago and took video of.

“We’ve been tracking them, and next thing you know, we see it again, so I got a good video of it, and it’s just wondering around, doing its thing,” said Daniel.

A week before Daniel spotted the coyote, a similar looking one was captured by area resident Tom’s Ring camera.

“I was shocked at how big he was!” said Tom. “Middle of the day, like no fear in the world.”

Wildlife officials say coyotes can and will attack smaller animals.

Last October, a cat in Fort Lauderdale was attacked by one. A few months before that, a group of coyotes went after a Pomeranian in Miami.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Hollywood residents haven’t reported any similar attacks, but they say they don’t want to take any chances.

“Usually the last time of the night that we let the dog out, I just let him out in the front yard off the leash to go out and go to the bathroom, but we’ve just been letting him out in the backyard where it’s fenced. We figured it’s just a little safer,” said Carafa.

Officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission say coyotes are in every county in Florida and that encounters are becoming more common.

