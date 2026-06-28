FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - America’s 250th anniversary is days away, and people in South Florida can have some words with our nation’s first president, George Washington.

Computer Biology Labs is hosting the national debut of “The Washington Experience” at History Fort Lauderdale.

The innovative educational initiative honors Ivy Stranahan, the city’s founding mother.

Visitors will be able to have historically accurate chats with founding father George Washington through interactive artificial intelligence, getting deep insights grounded strictly in the Library of Congress archives.

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