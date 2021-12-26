COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Grateful residents provided breakfast for first responders in Cooper City just in time for Christmas.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue firefighters received the surprise visit, and the meals, Saturday morning.

The special delivery marks the sixth year community volunteers in Cooper City have expressed their gratitude toward first responders.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.