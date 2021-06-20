FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A devastated community mourned and healed together one day after what police described as a tragic accident at a Pride parade in Fort Lauderdale.

Dozens of mourners gathered at the Sunshine Cathedral to take part in a community vigil, Sunday evening.

“We may not be able to make sense of last night’s tragedy, but we can be together, support each other, grieve together and love each other,” said Wilton Manors Mayor Scott Newton.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, a driver participating in Wilton Manors’ Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival lost control of his truck and plowed through the crowd at the beginning of event’s twilight parade, along the along the 1700 block of Northeast Fourth Avenue, just before 6 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said a man was killed and another remains at the hospital in critical condition. They said the 77-year-old driver and both victims were members of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus.

“When I heard whose truck it was, it just didn’t make sense,” said Robert Boo, the CEO of the Pride Center at Equality Park. “They could not have done this on purpose.”

“We don’t know why it happened. We know that it happened,” said a woman who spoke during Sunday’s vigil.

The pain of this tragedy is being felt by many across South Florida.

“I just can’t imagine the pain, the guilt,” said Boo.

“It was an accident. We all know that now, and it’s such an unfortunate situation,” said one mourner, “but it is peace of mind to be able to come to talk about it and support the community.”

Inside the Sunshine Cathedral, mourners consoled one another and prayed for all those involved.

“That’s what our faith, our traditions, our values, our stories [do], they carry us until we’re ready to get back on our feet again,” said the Rev. Dr. Durrell Warkins with the Sunshine Cathedral, “so, this happened, and it’s terrible that it happened, but because we have community, we get to come together and love each other through it, and there will be better days again.”

The church is also offering grief counseling to anyone in the community who needs it.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.