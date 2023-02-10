PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartbroken community is mourning the loss of a Pembroke Pines Police motorman, one day after the veteran law enforcement officer was killed in a crash.

People have continued to stop by the spot along Northwest 148th Avenue where Pembroke Pines Motorman Charles Herring was thrown from his motorcycle, late Thursday morning.

“A motorcycle accident, male lying on the ground. Another party on site is saying that the person has no pulse, attempting CPR at this time,” a 911 dispatcher said in radio transmissions.

It’s the kind of dispatch call police officers and paramedics receive on a daily basis, but this one dealt with one of their own.

7News cameras on Friday afternoon captured flowers and a heart-shaped balloon at the foot of a palm tree on the side of the road. A sign depicting the thin blue line sign was attached to the tree.

Thursday night, Pembroke Pines Police Chief Kipp Shimpeno praised the 21-veteran with the department during a news conference.

“Charlie was a brother in this police department,” he said.

Herring’s life’s work of serving and protecting would end on Northwest 184th Avenue, south of Sheridan Street and west of Interstate 75, as he was patrolling on a motorcycle.

“He was operating that motorcycle when a palm frond fell from a palm tree and struck the officer as he was doing nothing more than driving down the road,” he said. “That action caused him to be thrown from the bike.”

Area resident Justo Espinosa lamented the tragic turn of events.

“It is scary. Palm trees here, if you live in Florida, you’re used to it, right? You’re used to palm trees in the middle,” said area resident Justo Espinosa, “but that could happen out of the blink of an eye. That is sad.”

Paramedics transported the 54-year-old officer to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“My officers all know this Pembroke Pines Police Department is a family. We’re hurting here,” said Shimpeno.

Just after 4 p.m., officers outside Memorial Regional Hospital stood silently and saluted Herring’s coffin as it was loaded onto a Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue ambulance.

The officers rushed to their motorcycles and provided an escort to the medical examiner’s office in Davie for an autopsy. The ambulance’s lights were on, but the vehicle was silent.

“He was known as a jolly guy. He was a big guy but known as a jolly guy, very friendly, served as a motorman for several years for the Pembroke Pines Police Department and just an all-around good guy,” said Rod Skirvin, president of the Broward County Police Benevolent Association.

Pembroke Pines Police released a statement that read in part, “It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of a Pembroke Pines Police motorcycle officer who died in the line of duty while serving and protecting the community.”

Herring would have turned 55 in March. He leaves behind four children.

The Broward County Police Benevolent Association has set up a fund to help Herring’s family. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

