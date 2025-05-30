HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Some of South Florida’s community leaders teamed up to deliver a little joy to young patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood.

Broward County Property Appraiser Marty Kiar joined Rita Case, president and CEO of the Rick Case Automotive Group, the Family Compassion Center founded by golfer Paul Azinger’s family, One More Child, and Bealls Department Stores to deliver gifts to pediatric patients.

Children received toys, puzzles, shoes, and blankets, as well as special quilts crafted by women across the country featuring artwork submitted by students nationwide.

Organizers say the effort is meant to bring comfort and support to young patients and make a positive impact in the South Florida community.

