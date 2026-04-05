Community members in Coral Springs gathered Saturday for a peace walk at the International Peace Garden to honor the life and legacy of Vice Mayor Nancy Metayer Bowen. The memorial event follows an outpouring of support for the 38-year-old leader whose life was recently cut short.

Bowen made history as the first Black and Haitian-American female commissioner in Coral Springs. The Saturday peace walk followed a candlelight vigil held at City Hall on Friday night, where hundreds of residents gathered to pay their respects to the long-time public servant.

The peace walk was held at the International Peace Garden in Coral Springs, serving as a way for community members to mourn together. Participants gathered to celebrate the life of the 38-year-old official, who was remembered as a leader who grew up within the community she eventually served.

Bowen held a historic position as the first Black and Haitian-American female commissioner in Coral Springs history. Those who knew her described her as a source of light and an inspiration who was dedicated to the improvement of both the city and the state of Florida.

“It was last week, and I went to go shake one of my commissioners’ hands, and she goes ‘Where’s my hug?'” said Coral Springs Commissioner Joe McHugh. “And I gave her a big hug.”

“I’m just feeling so much grief, and I know that the community is too. It’s not just about her, it’s about what she stood for,” said Jeff Adleman. “She was an inspiration for the entire community.”

The weekend’s events began with a candlelight vigil on Friday night. Hundreds of people gathered at City Hall to honor Bowen’s memory before the peace walk took place the following day. Attendees at both events highlighted Bowen’s kind spirit and her commitment to bringing people together.

“To have her die in the way that she did, we’ll never recover,” said Mayor Scott Brooks.

Brooks reflected on Bowen’s character and her impact on the city during the memorial. Brooks described the vice mayor as a selfless individual who was deeply committed to her role.

“It’s just an incredible, loving, giving, unselfish human being,” he said. “And everything was about everybody else.”

“She meant so much to the world, meant so much to the city of Coral Springs,” said McHugh. “Her goal was not just to make not only Coral Springs better, but the state of Florida better.”

Brooks noted that the community is facing a difficult path forward following the vice mayor’s death. He emphasized that the peace walk was a necessary step for the city to begin the healing process.

“The way that the vice mayor died will be something that’s tough to recover from,” Brooks said. He added that the walk was especially important for him and the residents to celebrate Bowen’s spirit.

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