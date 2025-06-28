DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Family and friends of a 19-year-old who was killed by a lighting strike gathered to celebrate his life.

The family of Ethan Lawrence gathered at Vista View park in Davie to pray and run in his honor as the one-year anniversary of his death nears.

Lawrence, a new dad, was training at the park on June 30 of last year to join a cross-country team at Nova Southeastern University when he was struck and killed by lightning.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.