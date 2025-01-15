COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - After over 30 geese were found dead after being run over by ATVs, the community is seeking answers and demanding accountability.

The incident took place in late December at approximately 7:45 p.m. near Southwest 49th Street and Southwest 120th Avenue in Cooper City.

Witnesses say they saw the vehicle inhabited by four to five young adults running over the geese in a lake easement between the Flamingo Gardens West subdivision and the Countryside Shops Plaza.

Investigators canvassed the area and managed to locate surveillance video of the subjects, releasing it in early January in hopes of identifying the perpetrators.

Tuesday night marked the first Cooper City Commission Meeting since the incidents began.

Residents made their voices heard, saying not enough had been done. They directed their comments to Commissioner Jeremy Katzman and a representative of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

“What happened, I can’t even begin to address because there are no words to speak to this kind of atrocity,” said a concerned citizen.

“Why have no arrests been made?” said Brian Schafler, who recorded the initial video of the dead geese.

“I’m very upset about the geese,” said another concerned citizen. “I’m sorry, but the golf cart issue has been getting so out of control.”

“One of my suggestions is to fence off the south and north ends of the easement to restrict motorized vehicle access,” said another resident.

According to Captain Christopher De Giovanni, detectives are taking the case seriously and are looking into whether it is possible to raise the reward for the case.

“I assure you, we are on the same team here,” he said. “We need the public’s help, just like in any type of case. We are on the side of the public, and we need the public’s help. We want to see these people identified, and we want to see them answer for their heinous crimes. So I encourage the public to call 954-493-TIPS.”

Commissioner Katzman also proposed blocking access to any off-road cars from going back to the area.

“This is one canal I liked to evaluate holistically as well,” said Commissioner Katzman. “To get together and offer some proposals for us on how we can guarantee the safety of our residents, including the non-human residents in our community.”

Residents hope to see action, including finding the people responsible, within the next two months.

“I think the commissioners are really going to step up and just make a difference,” said one resident. “I mean, all of them seemed like they wanted to, and even the mayor came up to me and told me he would come back.”

“Tonight’s the first night that I really felt my concern taken seriously throughout all the commissioners as well as the sheriff’s office you know, speaking about the incident,” said Brian.

