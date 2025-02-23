MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers came together to lend a helping hand to a senior citizen in Miramar who is facing some costly demands from the city.

Marvalene Boston’s house was in need of some work, but she had no way of repairing it on her own. On Saturday, the community stepped up to help.

“Completely overwhelmed,” said Boston as she watches local businesses, neighbors and other volunteers get to work on her property.

They’re helping her solve a problem that was too big — and too expensive — for her to handle on her own.

“I never imagined it would be a turnout like this. I thought maybe one or two people and, you know, maybe at the most five,” she said. “And then, all of a sudden, I’m like, ‘It’s a whole delegation here.'”

Boston, a retired public safety dispatcher for Miami Beach Police, is living on a fixed income, so when she received several big code violations from the city, she didn’t know what to do.

Boston needed to repair her driveway, repaint her home, fix her pool and do it all fast.

“She reached out to me, let me know that she had received several notices of violations, but she had no way of curing them,” said Miramar Commissioner Yvette Colbourne.

Colbourne said she got the community together to get Boston’s home in tip-top shape, with a day of work to help a resident in need.

“So we were able to get the Rotary Club, the Kiwanis Club, assistance from Home Depot and other donations and volunteers that are here today,” said Colbourne, “and we have already pressure cleaned her home, we are going to paint it to make sure that her violations are taken care of, fix her driveway and just assist her.”

Assist her they did, in getting her home up to code in just one day.

“God bless them all for doing it because, I mean, it’s – I’m lost for words,” said Boston.

Colbourne said she wanted to make sure someone who served the public during her career received help when she needed support.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.