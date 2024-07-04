FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale community came together to celebrate a local veteran’s 100th birthday.

Firefighters, police officers, local politicians and loved ones came together on Wednesday to hold a celebratory parade for Thomas Dowdry Jr.

Dowdry has been a community resident since 1951. The World War II veteran was drafted at the age of 18.

“Have the best birthday ever,” said a firefighter.

Dowdry was happy to see the community come together.

“Happy birthday to me. I really appreciate it,” said Dowdry.

“You are 100 years old,” said 7News’ reporter Vanessa Medina.

“I’m so happy. All for me,” said Dowdry as he shed a few tears.

Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Pam Beasley-Pittman shared part of his heroic life story.

“At the age of 18, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, and to have him here, to be able to share the history, to share how he has contributed to our country for our liberty and our safety, I am truly blessed, and this community is blessed,” she said.

When asked how he’s feeling on his birthday, Dowdry said “happy and good.”

He has lived in the same home for over 70 years and is grateful for all those community members who came out.

“I thank you all very much,” he said.

Loretta Shorter, Dowdry’s daughter, recounted how her father wanted to accomplish the milestone of reaching 100 years old.

“I tell you, two years ago, he said, ‘I want to make it to 100,’ and I said, ‘Well, you can do it,'” she said. “We have been thriving for it, to make it to 100. He made it, and he’s going to make it as far as God allows him.”

Having reached his goal, Dowdry was able to celebrate in grand fashion.

“He is an amazing guy. He loves to read, he loves to watch ‘The Young and the Restless,’ and he loves to eat,” said Shorter.

When asked what is his secret to life, he said, “Life is all about eating.”

Following the royal celebration, Dowdry’s family said, he will do what he does best and what he loves the most by eating a big feast.

