POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a special weekend for four families in Pompano Beach who reaped their rewards of their hard work by getting the keys to their brand-new homes, fulfilling their dream of homeownership thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

7News cameras captured the families at a dedication ceremony held at the Collier City neighborhood, Saturday morning.

When asked how she feels, new homeowner Jackay Hawkins replied, “Blessed, extremely blessed. I have a home, solid foundation, safe haven for my kids, something I never had. My mom, she tried the best she could — a single mom, four kids.”

Habitat for Humanity of Broward celebrating these families’ and others’ hard work and sweat equity, as they dedicated four new homes in the Rita Case Habitat Community.

“Three of the homes are sponsored by Robert Taylor. In addition to being a Habitat board member, he is the CEO of BBI, a national sales agency based in Fort Lauderdale.

“You don’t have to go big; you can start small. You can work on a site, which is always a great way to start,” he said, “because you really learn what Habitat’s all about. You learn who we’re serving, and once you get a taste of swinging a hammer with people who are going to be future Habitat owners, it’s addictive.”

The dedication ceremony takes place as the housing market in South Florida continues to see skyrocketing prices, making many properties unaffordable to many looking to buy a home.

Fortunately, Habitat of Broward is here to help.

“I’m just extremely blessed. It’s like something I could have never thought of,” said Hawkins. “I love Habitat, I love everybody, I love everything about it.”

Also feeling grateful is new homeowner Willie Fletcher.

“Now, in order to get a house, you need to win the Lotto,” he said.

WSVN and the Ansin Foundation are proud to support Habitat Broward, which provides the opportunity of homeownership for hardworking families who otherwise would not be able to afford it.

“It’s not only about our mission, which is building homes, community and hope, but it really is the story that’s the heart of the mission, in that it’s about community revitalization and bringing everybody together,” said Habitat Broward CEO Nancy Robin.

Collier City is transforming. After having struggled with crime and blight for years, the neighborhood is now cultivating change.

“Everybody comes together. Government can’t do it alone, private industry can’t do it alone. We all need to work together,” said Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin.

“The city has made a major, major investment, not only in streetscaping and lighting, but a $10 million community center, a police substation,” said Robin.

It’s a neighborhood undergoing a rebirth, supported by a community that is helping families call a home their own.

“My friends that helped me build my house, I’m going to give back and help them build their house,” said Fletcher.

WSVN is a longtime supporter and sponsor of Habitat for Humanity.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami

305-634-3628

www.miamihabitat.org

Habitat for Humanity of Broward

954-396-3030

www.habitatbroward.org

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.