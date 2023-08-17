PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Park commissioner is at the center of controversy after an independent investigation found his behavior created a toxic and hostile work environment, and now town leaders are exploring their options.

Pembroke Park Commissioner Geoffrey Jacobs is likely to be on the hot seat when the commission meets, Thursday night.

“Since I’ve been here, I’ve been attacked nonstop,” he said during a recent commission meeting.

Pembroke Park Mayor Ashira Mohammad did not hold back when she addressed the matter.

“It’s been told that we are violating his human rights, or his First Amendment rights to free speech,” she said, “which is not, when you’re sitting here yelling at employees, hindering them from doing their jobs.”

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, former tow attorney Melissa Anderson detailed Jacobs’ conduct while she was working for Pembroke Park.

“He went after me like I have never, in my 35-year career had anybody. I mean, it was shocking,” she said. “I actually tried to smooth things over with him one night, and this is when he screamed at me from across the parking lot to ‘leave me the [expletive] alone.'”

Anderson is meeting with the attorney hired by the town to look into allegations against Jacobs.

“Hostile work environment and potential violations of the code of conduct for the Town of Pembroke Park.” said the attorney.

7News spoke to Jacobs on Tuesday along with his attorney, Michael Pizzi.

The commissioner said the report is lopsided.

“Well, an investigation is two sides. That, there is only one side; there was not one person interviewed in there that was beneficial to me,” he said.

The report, however, states Jacobs was contacted on four occasions “to request his participation and inquire if he had any witnesses with whom he would like me to speak. He declined.”

Others had complaints as well, like Pembroke Park Clerk-Commissioner William Hodgkins.

“He has called me stupid and ignorant and everything else on social media,” said Hodgkins, “and his Facebook page was just, like, loaded with insults.”

Jacobs also had some words to say about Hodgkins.

“Yes, I’ve called him incompetent, because he sat up there for two and a half years now, he collects a check and does absolutely nothing,” said Jacobs.

Video of a commission meeting showed Jacobs opening a bag of popcorn on the dais.

“Did anyone want any? OK,” he said.

Mockery, Jacobs admitted.

“That’s exactly it: it’s a joke. I keep requesting meetings that are important, and I have no say anymore,” he said.

Thursday night, commissioners will discuss the report that claimed every person interviewed expressed concern about Jacobs’ behavior.

“We have to figure out what’s the best option moving forward,” said Mohammad.

“You never get through life without haters, people always attacking,” said Jacobs during a recent commission meeting.

When other commissioners laughed at his remark, he replied, “All right, you laugh, it’s true.”

