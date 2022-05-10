FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There are serious concerns over the 911 system in one South Florida county, but it’s not what one sheriff wanted to hear.

A tense exchange between Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony and Commissioner Mark Bogen took place Tuesday afternoon over how to fix the regional communication center, also known to most as 911.

“Commissioner, you gave me 15 questions. Do you want me to start answering them now?” said Tony.

“No, you’re gonna wait until I’m done, and then you’re gonna be respectful,” responded Bogen.

“I’ll be respectful when you’re respectful. You’re also gonna be respectful,” said Tony.

The county said it’s understaffed, underpaid and overworked. They agreed on that but not what to do now.

“How many doors have you kicked down?” said Tony to Bogen. “How many lives have you saved? How many times have you had to extract somebody from a burning building or put your [expletive] on the line when someone is getting shot at?”

When 911 doesn’t work, tragedy can strike. For a Deerfield Beach family, it was when baby Keishawn stopped breathing during a nap. They called 911. Unfortunately, the baby did not survive.

“All it’s doing is ringing, ringing, ringing. I had like over five people calling the police at one time,” said Keishawn’s father, also named Keishawn.

In Hollywood, Judith Garwood’s home burned to the ground when she couldn’t get help on the phone.

“Oh, my God, what is going on here? 911 doesn’t answer?” said Garwood.

The sheriff said they need to hire more dispatchers and pay them more. He wants $11 million for salary increases, $314,000 for recruitment and $17 million more to bring them all under one roof.

Bogen said more money is a mistake.

“I think I can solve your problem,” said Bogen to Tony. “I have an ego. I can solve your problem in six months.”

“Well, the people can vote you in office and serve as sheriff, and then you can answer the problem,” said Tony.

For the family who lost a baby and the woman who lost her home, it’s too late.

Tony said while they try to sort it out, he asks not to judge the entire system on just a few calls.

“One call where it’s not handled up to the standards that we would like, maybe it’s not fast enough, maybe there’s dropped calls, and we’re having a repeat to make these calls, does not diminish the fact that we answer 2.6 million calls for service,” said Tony.

The long term answer? It could be be a while until they figure it out.

As for short term, it looks like the next commission meeting they will provide just under $5 million to give some raises in the coming months.

