Commercial gyms, fitness centers in Broward to reopen Tuesday

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Workout warriors can head back to their clubs in Broward County in less than 24 hours.

Commercial gyms and fitness centers will once again open their doors starting Tuesday morning.

Many of the businesses have moved exercise machines so members can keep their distance, and both employees and members will be sanitizing equipment in between workouts.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.