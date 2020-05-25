Commercial gyms, fitness centers in Broward reopen

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Workout warriors can head back to their clubs in Broward County.

Commercial gyms and fitness centers opened their doors once again Tuesday morning.

Many of the businesses have moved exercise machines, so members can keep their distance, and both employees and members will be sanitizing equipment in between workouts.

Some Coral Springs gymgoers woke up early for their first workout in nearly two months at Training For Warriors.

“It’s dark and early, and we’re going to head into the work today, and I couldn’t be more excited to get people back in here,” said Rick Davies with Training for Warriors.

“It’s awesome — get your body working again,” said gymgoer Scott Prince.

Gyms will be able to operate at a 50% capacity. Equipment must be sanitized in between use and employees should conduct temperature checks and make sure staff members wear face masks.

“We’re making sure that we’re hitting everything that the county, the city, the state has mandated that we should be doing and then some,” said Davies.

“They’ve definitely taken every precaution for us, so I feel very safe,” said Prince.

7News cameras even captured Coral Springs code enforcement officials doing a surprise visit to make sure the guidelines are being implemented.

The new guidelines have also been set for dance, martial arts, yoga, spinning and other personal training studios that are reopening.

The reopening of gyms in Broward comes after a week of confusion between local and state leaders.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave gym owners the green light to open, but Broward County leaders made the decision not to allow the reopening.

“It is usually crowded. It is usually equipment that’s used over and over again by different people, and when you’re exercising, it’s difficult for you to utilize a mask,” said Broward County Mayor Dale Holness.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis decided to go against the decision and allowed gyms in the city to defy the order and reopen.

“We need to understand that we’ve been ready, the community is ready, and the commercial gyms are ready to respond to the protocols that have been established for their reopening,” Trantalis said.

The defiance did not last long, as the county responded with a threat saying gym owners would be arrested or fined up to $15,000 for reopening.

Gyms like Upload Fitness Club in Fort Lauderdale had to shut their doors once again.

“It sucked that they closed down, and then I had to wait again, and it reopened, so hopefully it sticks this time,” said gymgoer Deena Gasteo. “Healthiness is something we all want.”

“It was a dress rehearsal dinner,” he said. “We were prepared, actually. Starting March 18, we did our homework. We’ve been very proactive in upgrading the club and doing whatever it takes ’cause we’re in it for the long run to serve the Fort Lauderdale community.”

Facilities across the county have been preparing for the reopening for weeks.

American Top Team Fitness Center in Fort Lauderdale has been holding classes through Zoom.

“Mayor talked about 10 feet of space. Mayor, we can give them 50 feet of space. There is plenty of room here,” said Michelle Brown with Crossfit Vice.

Crossfit Vice has created more space to allow gymgoers plenty of room to roam.

The owners of USK Karate have cleaned all surfaces of the gym and placed markings on the floor to encourage social distancing.

“Because we can control the number of people, that also means that we can also control the processes within our facility,” said David Alvas with USK Karate.

Some gyms will not be reopening in the county even though they are allowed to, so gymgoers are advised to call ahead of time.

LA Fitness gyms across Broward County are among the gyms keeping their doors closed until the end of June.

