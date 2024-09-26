DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - As Hurricane Helene takes aim at Florida’s Gulf Coast, there’s a sense of urgency as teams around the country are heading into the storm to be able to readily assist those in need after it makes landfall.

“We’ve done this before and quite frankly, we’re prepared for it. We’re trained for it. We have the right personnel for it. And, like I said before the people that we’re taking a very good at what they do,” said a spokesperson for Colorado Task Force 1.

Colorado Task Force 1 is one of the 15 teams being deployed nationwide to search, rescue, and provide support to the local agencies on the ground. They’re joining South Florida Search and Rescue Task Force 2 who departed from Miami on Wednesday.

“Every storm is different. The approach to every storm is the same; however, it’s the same for us,” said Florida Task Force 2 leader Christopher Diaz.

The 80 members are equipped with supplies to operate self-sustained for at least two weeks.

Given the sheer size and strength of the hurricane, Miami-Dade County Search and Rescue Task Force also received activation orders.

“Our team has extensive experience. The average beginning age of, for our members, is 17 years, all of it with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue,” said Lt. Obet Frometa.

Much of the Gulf Coast is still rebuilding after series of strikes over the years: Hurricane Ian in 2022, Hurricane Idalia in 2023, and Hurricane Debby, earlier this storm season.

“We’re in a state of rebuilding still,” said a spokesperson.

Nonprofits like the Global Empowerment Mission(GEM) in Doral are committed to providing disaster relief and assisting communities when they’re the most venerable. GEM have been on the ground for many natural disasters, conflicts, and storms and organizers say, this time is no different as they prepare to help after Hurricane Helene.

GEM is looking for volunteers to help assemble essentials kits to send to the hard hit areas. If you’d like to volunteer, click here.

