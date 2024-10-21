PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida athletes paid a visit to Baptist Health Center in Plantation to bring a special delivery.

Members of the Florida Panthers, Miami Dolphins, and the Miami Hurricanes football team joined AutoNation as part of their “Totes for Hope” program.

Members of each team brought comfort items to children of the cancer center. The hand-picked totes were assembled by AutoNation associates during the annual DRV PNK Across America kick-off, the company’s largest social impact program. In addition, AutoNation extended its year-round commitment to support cancer-fighting organizations.

“It’s a big focus for our company,” said AutoNation senior vice president Chris Bruder. “We’ve raised over $40 million working with our partners and our customers to help fight the cause of cancer.”

AutoNation has donated and raised more than $40M to advance life-saving cancer research and treatment for over a decade. Their goal is to help create the possibility of a cancer-free world through DRV PNK.

Others at the event said it was a great show of support.

“For me it’s a platform to show my gratitude and inspire whoever is in front of me to keep going, to keep pushing, and put a smile on their faces,” said Panther’s left-wing A.J. Greer.

“When we see the Florida Panthers and AutoNation come together to support our patients, not just for their comfort but also for research and to move the needle on increasing the chances of a cure, we are doing the right thing for our patients,” said Dr. Lauren Carcas.

The Florida Panthers donated $35,000 to the Baptist Health Foundation as part of its annual commitment to AutoNation DRV PNK in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The funds will benefit the work of Baptist Health Cancer Center.

The Miami Dolphins will present “Totes for Hope” to benefit the Adolescent and Young Adult Program at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of UHealth – University of Miami Health System.

Members of each team additionally brought gift packages for the children at the hospital, filled with hockey sticks, pucks, and other fun souvenirs to lift their spirits.

