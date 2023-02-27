BOCA RATON, FLA. (WSVN) - An annual showcase for car lovers in support of a great cause wrapped up with its signature event.

The 16th Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance returned to the show field at The Boca Raton, Sunday morning.

A panel judged some of the finest collector cars and motorcycles ever built. They included vintage, antique and classic automobiles.

The entire three-day event benefited the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County.

