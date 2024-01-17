MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miramar Police Department shed light on a decades-old cold case during a news conference on Wednesday. The once-dormant case came back into focus after authorities uncovered new details over the span of 18 months.

Former Hallandale firefighter William “Billy” Halpern was murdered in his Miramar home, located on Southwest 40th Street, in October 1986. The police, now believe they have sufficient information to bring attention back to the 37-year-old case, hoping to encourage witnesses to come forward.

During the announcement, Miramar Police Detective Danny Smith shared insights into the tragic events; it is believed that an assailant knocked on the door forced entry, beat him and subsequently killed him after being targeted.

“We believe that Billy heard something he shouldn’t have heard, saw something he shouldn’t have seen,” said Detective Smith. “We believed that Billy was killed to keep him quiet and for nothing else.”

Billy Halpern (Courtesy Miramar Police Department)

Police believe that Halpern overheard individuals who frequented his gym talking about criminal activities.

Halpern’s sister, Lori, also spoke at the news conference.

“He was a loving, wonderful brother,” she said. “I miss him terribly. Everyone who knew Billy, loved Billy.”

Officials said they gathered partial DNA profiles for multiple suspects involved in Halpern’s murder.

Authorities now seek the public’s help in identifying these individuals, as obtaining their names would enable the pursuit of warrants for DNA collection.

If you have any information on this crime, contact Detective Danny Smith directly at 954-602-4113. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

