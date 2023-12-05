FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After more than two decades, Broward Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit detectives have made a significant breakthrough in the case of Jane Doe, now identified as Eileen Truppner, who was brutally raped and murdered in a grassy area in southwest Broward County off of U.S. 27.

In a press release on Tuesday, family members of the deceased woman, along with BSO detectives, addressed the public on the finding

Eileen Truppner, originally from Puerto Rico, had moved to South Florida years earlier to embark on a new chapter in her life. Her body was discovered in December 1998 by a boater during a weekend outing.

The alleged killer, Lucious Boyd, is already on death row for a previous murder.

Lucious Boyd

(Courtesy Florida Department of Corrections)

Boyd, convicted of murdering 21-year-old Dawnia Dacosta just two weeks before Eileen’s tragic death, remains a suspect in other unsolved cases, BSO said in a news release.

“This wraps up a case that took place back in 1998, where Jane Doe was sexually assaulted and murdered and left to rot,” said Sheriff Gregory Tony.

Eileen’s story was featured in the fourth episode of the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s “Open and Unsolved” cold case series, drawing renewed attention to her case.

Eileen Truppner’s sister, Nancy Truppner, expressed relief and described her late sister as “very kind, with a good heart, never criticized anybody, and never hurt anybody.”

The breakthrough came through relentless detective work and DNA analysis. Cold case homicide detectives retested the sex assault kit in the Jane Doe case in 2021 as part of the Roberto Fernandes case.

Genetic genealogy assistance from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) unveiled Eileen’s identity, leading to a crucial link between Eileen’s DNA and Boyd’s DNA, collected in the Dacosta homicide investigation.

“Knowing that we have advanced in forensic science and with the advent of genealogy we reprocessed the evidence to try to get the material and in doing so we were able to link Lucious Boyd to her murder and finally let her family begin to heal,” said Detective Zach Scott.

On Nov. 29, a Broward County grand jury indicted Boyd for Eileen’s murder, adding further first-degree murder and sexual battery charges to his record.

