COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman’s wild tantrum inside a Coconut Creek McDonald’s landed her in handcuffs, and it was all caught on video that made the rounds on social media.

Last week, chaos erupted at the McDonald’s spot on 4200 Sample Road.

Nirva Pierre, a 32-year-old, now finds herself in hot water, charged with burglary with assault or battery, criminal mischief, and child abuse, according to authorities.

In a Tuesday court appearance, it was revealed that Pierre’s meltdown was sparked by a mix-up with her order. The video circulating online showed her storming behind the counter, grabbing a coffee pot, and launching it at employees.

The commotion caused a 17-year-old employee to get hit, their distress evident from the cries heard on the video.

Regulars at the McDonald’s chimed in with their reactions.

“That’s just crazy,” said Anthony Williams. “Where are we living now?”

Adam Brown shook his head, saying, “Oh my God. I feel bad. I don’t think they deserve that. It’s a hard enough job as it is. I feel bad for the crew. It’s not an easy job, and they definitely didn’t deserve that.”

Tara Briganti also shared her thoughts, “I’m definitely glad I wasn’t in there when that happened because I would have to pull my kids out of that so they wouldn’t witness that kind of behavior.”

Pierre stole the spotlight again in bond court when she let her emotions run wild, storming off-camera as the judge announced her bond of $27,500. The spectacle lasted several minutes, with Pierre’s off-camera sobs ringing out.

A judge ordered Pierre to hand over any firearms she has and put her on a no-entry list for any McDonald’s in Broward County.

