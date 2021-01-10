Coconut Creek woman speaks out after 2 caught on surveillance breaking into home

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coconut Creek woman is sharing her story one day after two burglars were caught on surveillance video breaking into her home.

The homeowner, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera, said Saturday’s break-in took away her sense of security.

“I was terrified, honestly,” she said. “It’s scary that this happened.”

The woman said she was away from home when she received an alert showing the subjects on the back porch of her property, located near Northwest 30th Avenue.

At that point, the homeowner said, she called police and began yelling through the camera.

“Hello, hello! What the [expletive] are you doing on my porch?” she is heard screaming in the the video.

The victim said the duo appeared to consider whether or not to go through with the break-in.

“As soon as I got on the Ring, [one of them] went to go leave, but his friend stayed, so he stayed, and I think they just knew it was only a matter of minutes before somebody was coming here,” she said.

But despite that, the homeowner said, they still went inside the house.

“They pretty much just ransacked through,” she said.

Seconds later, she said, the perpetrators ran out with nothing, but not before the Ring camera captured clear images of their faces.

“Honestly, I’m just hoping that somebody in their families sees their face, because they look like they’re about 14, 15 years old,” said the homeowner. “Like, they look so young, and it looks like they’re going onto the wrong path already.”

If you have any information about this break-in or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

