COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities in Coconut Creek are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a voyeurism incident that occurred at a local Home Depot on April 24.

According to the victim, an adult man, he informed officers that the suspect placed a mobile phone beneath a bathroom stall and discreetly captured several photos of him. Subsequently, the suspect exited the store before being apprehended.

Do you know this guy? We need help ID-ing a video voyeurism suspect. It happened at the Home Depot here in Creek on April 24. The victim, an adult man, told ofcs the suspect placed his phone beneath a bathroom stall and snapped several photos of him… pic.twitter.com/KL9vkcSUq4 — Coconut Creek Police Department (@CoconutCreekPD) May 17, 2023

Coconut Creek Police are urging anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect to contact them at 954-973-6700.

The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

