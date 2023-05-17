COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities in Coconut Creek are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a voyeurism incident that occurred at a local Home Depot on April 24.
According to the victim, an adult man, he informed officers that the suspect placed a mobile phone beneath a bathroom stall and discreetly captured several photos of him. Subsequently, the suspect exited the store before being apprehended.
Coconut Creek Police are urging anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect to contact them at 954-973-6700.
The investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.
Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.