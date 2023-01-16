COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coconut Creek Police officer has been released from the hospital after he was involved in a crash.

Coconut Creek Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the cruiser crash in the area of North State Road 7 and 60th Street, late Saturday night.

Investigators said the officer and another driver collided at around 11:15 p.m., leaving his marked SUV and the other vehicle involved badly damaged.

Paramedics transported the injured officer to Northwest Medical Center in Margate where he was treated and released.

The woman who was driving the other car was transported to Broward Health North with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the crash.

