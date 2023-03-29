COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have issued a Purple Alert for a man who was reported missing in Coconut Creek.

According to Coconut Creek Police, Jason Bartley was last seen leaving his home located on the 4700 block of West Atlantic Boulevard, near Lyons Road, at around 5 a.m., Wednesday.

Investigators said the 23-year-old left in a black 2015 Chevy Camaro with the Florida tag BM19UR.

His family wants him found, so he can receive the treatment he needs.

A Purple Alert is issued for missing and endangered adults dealing with mental or cognitive challenges.

Officials urge anyone with information to contact Coconut Creek Police at 954-973-6700.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.