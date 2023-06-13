COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Coconut Creek Police issued a Purple Alert for a missing 24-year-old man.

John Mathew Proby Jr. has been missing since June 1 and was last seen at the 5400 block of Wiles Road, at the Solaire at Coconut Creek apartment complex.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, joggers and slides.

Proby stands at 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

He is also on medications that need to be taken, and his family is worried about him.

Officials want to locate Proby as soon as possible so that he could receive the help he needs.

If you have any information, you are urged to call 954-973-6700.

