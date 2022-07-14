COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coconut Creek officer has found himself on the wrong side of the law.

Officer Scott Hysell stands accused of using a criminal justice database to look up a woman’s license plate so he could meet her adult granddaughter.

He then used his authority to enter her gated community and visit her home.

Hysell was arrested July 7, and is now on unpaid administrative leave.

