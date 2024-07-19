COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Coconut Creek man has been charged in connection with two recent bank robberies in South Florida, federal prosecutors say.

Courtney Mallory, 44, was arrested on Wednesday at his home following a string of robberies at a Truist bank in Boca Raton on June 5 and a Bank of America in Delray Beach on July 12, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida.

According to the criminal complaint, Mallory entered the Truist Bank on State Road 441 in Boca Raton around 9:30 a.m. wearing a mask and brandishing what appeared to be a firearm.

He allegedly demanded money, forced bank tellers to take him to the vault, and fled with thousands of dollars in a dark blue Nissan.

Mallory is also accused of a similar robbery on July 12 at a Bank of America on Jog Road in Delray Beach, where he once again wore a mask, brandished a firearm, and escaped with thousands of dollars in a dark blue Nissan.

During the arrest and a subsequent search of Mallory’s vehicle, agents recovered the clothing and backpack used in the robberies, a black pellet gun, and thousands of dollars in cash wrapped in bank bands from Truist Bank and Bank of America.

Mallory appeared in federal court in West Palm Beach on Thursday for his initial hearing. A pretrial detention hearing is set for July 25.

