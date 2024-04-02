FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A deaf Dalmation sitting in a shelter for years finally gets a special send-off to her new fur parents.

Cocoa the Dalmatian has been at Abandoned Pet Rescue in Fort Lauderdale for almost two years after a good samaritan brought her to the rescue.

Since then, Cocoa has been waiting for the perfect parents to help her learn with her disability.

“Cocoa really needed a shelter like ours, that is a no-kill, because she’s a dog that is going to take longer to find a home,” said Kara Starzyk, manager at Abandoned Pet Rescue.

Randy and Jamie Starr know Cocoa will live up to the star name because Cocoa has already beaten many odds.

No words are needed from Randy because Cocoa is deaf and already has learned sign language vocabulary, thanks to her foster parents, Richard and Sandy Ellis, whom she lived with for two months.

“She’s been a little bit more of a challenge but a welcome learning curve for us,” said Sandy.

Richard and Sandy Ellis fostered Cocoa and taught her to sit, paw, down, and a classic, bang bang.

“And she rolls on her tummy,” said Sandy.

Cocoa’s send-off was extra special on Tuesday because Abandoned Pet Rescue sent her off in a Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue truck, perfect for a breed that goes hand-in-hand with saving lives.

“She was happy to see her parents but she was also happy to get on the fire truck,” said Gregory May, Assistant Chief at Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

It was the perfect goodbye for the hearts she touched at the rescue.

Staff at the rescue showed the home that Cocoa lived in for many months.

“This was Cocoa’s kennel, who now has Ms. Lucy,” said Starzyk.

Now Cocoa can settle with her new mom and dad who are ready to learn from her.

“If we lived our life like the way dogs lived their lives with unconditional love, the world would be a much better place,” said Randy.

The place that saved Cocoa’s life will always be close by as Abandon Pet Rescue will continue to help Randy and Jamie with the special training that Cocoa needs.

