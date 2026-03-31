FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A luxury car with precious four-legged cargo was stolen from a Fort Lauderdale home, and now that pet has been found safe.

The pet’s owner drove her Bentley Continental to visit her friend in the Coral Ridge neighborhood on Monday when she left Coco, her poodle mix puppy, inside the running car.

Home surveillance footage captured what happened next. Another car pulled up to the home, located near Intercoastal Drive and Northeast 19th Street, and a man slowly walked up to the Bentley.

The security footage then captures the man as he got in the British coupe and took off with the 6-month-old pup inside.

The crook eventually dumped Coco not far from the home, where she was later found.

The person who located Coco then took her to be cared for at an animal hospital in Hollywood.

Coco is in good health and in the care of a vet. Her owner told 7News she plans to pick her up at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police are still searching for the subject and stolen car.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the stolen Bentley, call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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