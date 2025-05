PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard showed off a huge haul as Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale came to an end.

Officials on Wednesday unloaded thousands of pounds of cocaine and marijuana at Port Everglades.

The haul was the result of two seizures by the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard in the Caribbean.

Authorities value the drugs at around $12 million.

