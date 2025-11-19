The U.S. Coast Guard is set to offload millions of dollars’ worth of drugs at Port Everglades as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to sweep the sea clean of illegal narcotics.

U.S. government officials are expected to join USCG officials at the port on Wednesday morning to discuss the offloading of more than 49,000 pounds of cocaine. The drugs carry a street value of more than $362 million.

USCG official said this is the result of 15 interceptions at sea.

Among the government officials expected to address reporters is Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

This latest interdiction comes just three months after the Coast Guard announced their largest drug bust to date, also at Port Everglades.

It comes as the United States continues to carry out military strikes on boats suspected of smuggling drugs. Under President Donald Trump, the military has blown up at least 21 vessels in both the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean, resulting in at least 80 deaths.

Trump and other top officials said the boats are being operated by narco-terrorists and cartel members, with deadly drugs headed for the U.S. Many of the seizures targeted countries like Mexico and Venezuela.

“In Venezuela’s case, it’s about drugs, and it’s also about thousands, hundreds of thousands of people that they’ve released into our country,” Trump said Sunday, “and some are gang members from Tren de Aragua, some are – many are drug dealers, some are murderers. So, in the case of Venezuela, it’s about – it’s the prison population.”

The details surrounding this latest operation are still unclear. The announcement is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

