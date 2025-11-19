PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The U.S. Coast Guard is set to offload millions of dollars’ worth of drugs at Port Everglades as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to sweep the sea clean of illegal narcotics.

Several U.S. government officials are expected to join USCG officials at the port on Wednesday morning to announce the offloading of more than 49,000 pounds of cocaine. The drugs carry a street value of more than $362 million.

USCG official said this is the result of 15 interceptions at sea.

Among the government officials expected to address reporters is Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

This latest interdiction comes just three months after the Coast Guard announced their largest drug bust to date, also at Port Everglades.

It comes as the United States continues to carry out military strikes on boats suspected of smuggling drugs. Under President Donald Trump, the military has blown up at least 21 vessels in both the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean since early September, resulting in 83 deaths, according to the administration. The most recent strike happened over the weekend.

Trump addressed the military’s latest efforts on Sunday.

“It was stopping drug dealers and drugs from coming into our country,” he said. “We’re not letting drugs come through Mexico, we’re not letting them come through Venezuela.”

Trump and other top officials said the boats are being operated by narco-terrorists and cartel members, with deadly drugs headed for the U.S. Now the U.S. has the world’s largest aircraft carrier on standby in the Caribbean Sea, along with 15,000 troops and fighter jets, as part of Operation Southern Spear.

“We’re going to stop the flow of deadly drugs into our country, we’re going to secure our border, we’re going to protect the American people,” said Department of State spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

“In Venezuela’s case, it’s about drugs, and it’s also about thousands, hundreds of thousands of people that they’ve released into our country,” said Trump, “and some are gang members from Tren de Aragua, some are – many are drug dealers, some are murderers. So, in the case of Venezuela, it’s about – it’s the prison population.”

But some lawmakers are pushing for proof the boats were carrying drugs to the U.S. in the first place.

“One wants a war with Venezuela, to the extent they’re claiming it has something to do with the drug trade coming to the United States,” said U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., during an interview with ABC News.

The details surrounding this latest operation are still unclear. The announcement is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

